Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. (AU:WOA) has released an update.

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. has announced the appointment of Yaxi Zhan as a director of the company as of 13 August 2024. The initial director’s interest notice revealed that Zhan currently holds no securities in the company, whether as a registered holder or beneficially. Furthermore, Zhan has no interests in any contracts related to the company.

