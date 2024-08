Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. (AU:WOA) has released an update.

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. has announced a new proposal to issue a total of 20 million unlisted options, with the proposed issue date set for December 2, 2024. The announcement, dated August 13, 2024, details the company’s intention to expand its securities under the ASX Listing Rules, pending ASX approval.

For further insights into AU:WOA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.