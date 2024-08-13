Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. Revamps Leadership Team

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. (AU:WOA) has released an update.

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. has announced major changes to its leadership team, with Yaxi Zhan taking over as Independent Non-Executive Chairperson and Anthony Maslin shifting to a Non-Executive Director role. The company bids farewell to Ben Cole who resigns from the Board, and Matthew Skinner steps down as Interim CEO. Wide Open Agriculture, known for its plant-based protein ingredient Buntine Protein®, is actively seeking a new CEO to help steer the growth and development of its innovative food technology.

