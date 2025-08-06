Wickes Group PLC Continues Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Wickes Group ( (GB:WIX) ) has shared an update.

Wickes Group PLC has announced the purchase of 43,500 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 218.50p to 220.00p and will be canceled, reducing the company’s issued share capital to 237,207,251 shares. This move is part of Wickes’ strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, with implications for voting rights and shareholder notifications under regulatory rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:WIX) stock is a Buy with a £2.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wickes Group stock, see the GB:WIX Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:WIX is a Neutral.

Wickes Group’s overall stock score reflects a moderate financial performance with key concerns around high leverage and valuation. The positive corporate events, including the share buyback program and strong sales growth, contribute positively to the outlook, indicating efforts to enhance shareholder value. Technical indicators show mixed signals, which slightly dampen the overall score.

More about Wickes Group

Wickes Group PLC operates in the home improvement industry, providing a range of products and services for DIY enthusiasts and professional tradespeople. The company focuses on delivering quality building materials, tools, and home improvement solutions to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 990,724

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £504.5M

