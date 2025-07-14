Wickes Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wickes Group ( (GB:WIX) ) has shared an update.

Wickes Group PLC announced the purchase and cancellation of 8,000 of its ordinary shares as part of an ongoing buyback program. This move reduces the company’s issued share capital to 237,368,976 shares, impacting shareholder voting rights and potentially enhancing shareholder value by consolidating ownership.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:WIX) stock is a Buy with a £2.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wickes Group stock, see the GB:WIX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:WIX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:WIX is a Neutral.

Wickes Group shows moderate financial performance with stable margins and strong cash flow, though high leverage poses risks. The stock’s technical indicators suggest bullish momentum, while corporate events like share buybacks enhance shareholder value. However, high valuation metrics indicate overvaluation concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:WIX stock, click here.

More about Wickes Group

Wickes Group PLC operates in the home improvement retail industry, offering a range of products and services for home renovation and maintenance. The company focuses on providing affordable and quality solutions for DIY enthusiasts and professional tradespeople.

Average Trading Volume: 961,469

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £524.5M

For detailed information about WIX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue