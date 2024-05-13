Wickes Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Wickes Group Plc (GB:WIX) has released an update.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wickes Group PLC has announced the buyback and subsequent cancellation of 26,690 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 144.4 to 145.8 pence per share, with a volume-weighted average price of 145.2328 pence. This latest transaction is part of an ongoing buyback programme that has reached a total of 13,656,448 shares purchased to date. The share cancellation will leave Wickes with a total of 245,981,550 voting rights.

For further insights into GB:WIX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue