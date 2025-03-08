WhiteHorse Finance Reports 2024 Earnings and Declares Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance ( (WHF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information WhiteHorse Finance presented to its investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company that focuses on originating and investing in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across various industries, managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital.

WhiteHorse Finance recently announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, along with a quarterly distribution of $0.385 per share. Despite facing challenges within its investment portfolio, the company remains committed to optimizing outcomes and leveraging its strategic position in the non-sponsored market.

The company’s total investment income for the fourth quarter was $21.009 million, a decrease from the previous quarter, while net investment income per share also saw a decline. However, WhiteHorse Finance declared a special distribution of $0.245 per share during the quarter. The fair value of the investment portfolio stood at $642.2 million, with significant investments in first lien secured loans.

WhiteHorse Finance made new investments totaling $27.4 million in six new portfolio companies and added $8.0 million to existing ones. The company also transferred assets to STRS JV, enhancing its cash position. The board of directors declared a consistent quarterly distribution, maintaining a long-standing track record.

Looking ahead, WhiteHorse Finance is focused on maintaining rigorous underwriting standards and capitalizing on opportunities in the non-sponsored market to deliver value to shareholders, despite the current market dynamics.