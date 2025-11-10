WhiteHorse Announces Q3 Earnings and Stock Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On November 10, 2025, WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. announced its third-quarter earnings results, revealing a decrease in total investment income and net investment income compared to the previous quarter. The company declared a quarterly distribution of $0.25 per share and initiated a stock repurchase program of up to $15 million. The company is focusing on repositioning its portfolio and addressing underperforming investments to enhance long-term shareholder value. Additionally, WhiteHorse Advisers agreed to reduce the incentive fee on net investment income for the next two fiscal quarters.

The most recent analyst rating on (WHF) stock is a Sell with a $6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on WhiteHorse stock, see the WHF Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WHF is a Neutral.

WhiteHorse’s overall stock score reflects a solid financial foundation with strong cash flow and no debt. However, challenges such as revenue fluctuations, declining asset values, and mixed earnings call outcomes present risks. The technical analysis and valuation suggest some caution due to potential overbought conditions and a moderately high P/E ratio, balanced by an attractive dividend yield. The stock remains a stable income investment, but with areas needing stabilization and growth.

More about WhiteHorse

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. operates in the financial industry, focusing on providing loans and financial services to middle-market companies. The company primarily invests in first lien secured loans, second lien secured loans, and equity investments, with a significant portion of its portfolio consisting of variable rate investments.

Average Trading Volume: 128,820

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $165.3M

