Whitehaven Coal Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

An update from Whitehaven Coal Limited ( (AU:WHC) ) is now available.

Whitehaven Coal Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that it has repurchased a total of 6,261,750 ordinary fully paid securities as of October 29, 2025. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure, reflecting a positive outlook on its financial health and commitment to returning value to its investors.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WHC) stock is a Buy with a A$8.00 price target.

More about Whitehaven Coal Limited

Whitehaven Coal Limited operates in the coal industry, focusing on the production and sale of high-quality coal. The company is a significant player in the energy market, providing coal primarily for electricity generation and steel production.

Average Trading Volume: 5,028,548

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.75B



