Whitehaven Coal Exceeds FY25 Production Targets with Strong Q4 Performance

Whitehaven Coal Limited ( (AU:WHC) ) just unveiled an update.

Whitehaven Coal Limited reported strong production and sales figures for the fourth quarter of FY25, meeting or exceeding its guidance targets. The company achieved a total ROM production of 39.1 million tonnes for the year, a 60% increase from FY24, driven by full-year ownership of Blackwater and Daunia mines. The company maintained a solid financial position with a focus on cost management, achieving a unit cost of coal better than guidance and a net debt of $0.6 billion. The results underscore Whitehaven’s robust operational performance and strategic positioning in the coal industry, despite a challenging pricing environment.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WHC) stock is a Buy with a A$8.60 price target.

More about Whitehaven Coal Limited

Whitehaven Coal Limited is a leading Australian coal mining company, primarily engaged in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company operates significant mining assets in Queensland and New South Wales, focusing on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 5,892,119

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.93B

