Whitehaven Coal Director Increases Shareholding

Whitehaven Coal Limited ( (AU:WHC) ) has shared an update.

Whitehaven Coal Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Anthony Mason acquiring an additional 8,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, increasing his total holdings to 50,000 shares. This transaction reflects a strategic move by the director, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance and stability, which may have implications for stakeholders and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WHC) stock is a Buy with a A$8.60 price target.

More about Whitehaven Coal Limited

Whitehaven Coal Limited operates in the coal mining industry, focusing primarily on the production and sale of high-quality coal. The company is a significant player in the global coal market, serving a diverse range of customers with its extensive coal mining operations.

Average Trading Volume: 6,648,446

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$4.55B

