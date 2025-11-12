Whitefield Industrials Reports October NTA and Dividend Yield

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Whitefield Ltd ( (AU:WHF) ) has shared an update.

Whitefield Industrials Limited reported a net tangible asset (NTA) per share of $6.65 before deferred tax as of October 31, 2025, reflecting a slight decrease from the previous month. The company’s share price stood at $5.63, representing a 15.4% discount to its NTA. Despite a minor decline in portfolio returns over the past quarter, Whitefield has maintained a fully franked dividend yield of 5.3%, with dividends paid biannually. The company’s investment portfolio is heavily weighted towards financials, comprising 44.6% of its holdings, followed by industrials and consumer discretionary sectors. This strategic allocation positions Whitefield to leverage growth opportunities within these key sectors.

More about Whitefield Ltd

Whitefield Industrials Limited operates in the financial sector, focusing on investment management. The company primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of Australian industrial shares, aiming to provide reliable and efficient returns to its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 59,038

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

