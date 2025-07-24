White Fox Ventures Agrees to Sell Controlling Equity

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

White Fox Ventures ( (AWAW) ) has provided an update.

On July 21, 2025, White Fox Ventures‘ control shareholder entered into a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) to sell the controlling equity, which represents 60% of the total voting powers of the company, to Mr. Mark A. Jones, an entrepreneur based in Mableton, Georgia. This transaction will be finalized once Mr. Jones completes the payment for the purchase, potentially impacting the company’s control and strategic direction.

More about White Fox Ventures

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $881.9K

Learn more about AWAW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue