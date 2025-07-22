White Cliff Minerals’ General Meeting Resolutions Carried

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from White Cliff Minerals Limited ( (AU:WCN) ) is now available.

White Cliff Minerals Limited held a General Meeting where several resolutions were voted on, with Resolutions 8 and 9 being withdrawn prior to the meeting. All other resolutions were carried by a poll, including the ratification of placement shares and approval of broker options and performance rights. This outcome supports the company’s strategic initiatives and may influence its market positioning positively.

More about White Cliff Minerals Limited

White Cliff Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on mineral exploration and development. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and engages in the exploration of various mineral resources.

YTD Price Performance: 56.25%

Average Trading Volume: 20,323,383

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$60.33M

See more data about WCN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

