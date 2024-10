Whitbread (GB:WTB) has released an update.

Whitbread PLC has revised its interim dividend per share for the first half of fiscal year 2025, increasing it by 7% to 36.4 pence, correcting an earlier announcement that stated 34.6 pence. This adjustment highlights the company’s commitment to delivering shareholder value amidst its ongoing financial performance review.

For further insights into GB:WTB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.