Whitbread PLC Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Whitbread ( (GB:WTB) ) has provided an announcement.

Whitbread PLC has announced the purchase of 1,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, initiated on 1 May 2025. The company intends to cancel these shares, which is part of a broader strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. Following this transaction, Whitbread holds 12,454,718 ordinary shares in treasury, with a total of 187,280,671 shares in issue. This move could impact the voting rights and shareholding structure, as the total number of voting rights will be 174,825,953.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:WTB) stock is a Buy with a £38.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Whitbread stock, see the GB:WTB Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:WTB is a Outperform.

Whitbread’s overall stock score reflects strong market momentum and strategic execution, supported by a robust financial recovery and effective capital management. The positive impact of the share buyback program and sound valuation metrics further strengthen the position, though leverage risks and flat UK sales present areas for caution.

Whitbread PLC is a prominent company in the hospitality industry, primarily known for its hotel and restaurant services. The company operates well-known brands such as Premier Inn and has a significant market presence in the UK and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 675,956

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.54B

