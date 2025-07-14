Whitbread PLC Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Whitbread ( (GB:WTB) ) is now available.

Whitbread PLC has announced the purchase of 1,046 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, initiated on 1 May 2025. The company plans to cancel these shares, which is part of a larger strategy that has seen the purchase of over 1.6 million shares, costing approximately £45.17 million. This move is expected to impact the total number of voting rights, which will be adjusted to 174,908,367, potentially affecting shareholder interests and compliance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s regulations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:WTB) stock is a Buy with a £38.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Whitbread stock, see the GB:WTB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:WTB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:WTB is a Outperform.

Whitbread’s strong technical performance and positive strategic outlook from the earnings call drive a robust stock score. While the financial position is generally solid, high valuation metrics and slowing revenue growth temper the overall outlook. The focused strategy on shareholder returns and efficiency improvements further support the stock’s positive trajectory.

More about Whitbread

Whitbread PLC is a prominent company in the hospitality industry, primarily known for its hotel and restaurant services. It operates well-known brands such as Premier Inn and has a significant presence in the UK market, focusing on providing quality accommodation and dining experiences.

Average Trading Volume: 665,557

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.27B

