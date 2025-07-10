Whitbread PLC Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Whitbread ( (GB:WTB) ) has issued an announcement.

Whitbread PLC has announced the purchase of 18,018 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, with the intention to cancel these shares. Since the start of the program in May 2025, the company has acquired over 1.6 million shares, impacting the total voting rights and shareholding structure, which stakeholders must consider under the Financial Conduct Authority’s regulations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:WTB) stock is a Buy with a £38.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Whitbread stock, see the GB:WTB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:WTB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:WTB is a Outperform.

Whitbread’s strong technical performance and positive strategic outlook from the earnings call drive a robust stock score. While the financial position is generally solid, high valuation metrics and slowing revenue growth temper the overall outlook. The focused strategy on shareholder returns and efficiency improvements further support the stock’s positive trajectory.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:WTB stock, click here.

More about Whitbread

Whitbread PLC is a prominent player in the hospitality industry, primarily known for its hotel and restaurant services. The company operates well-known brands such as Premier Inn and focuses on providing quality accommodations and dining experiences across the UK and beyond.

Average Trading Volume: 639,627

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.13B

Find detailed analytics on WTB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue