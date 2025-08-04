Wheaton Precious Metals Expands Share Issuance and Updates Voting Rights

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Wheaton Precious Metals ( (TSE:WPM) ) just unveiled an update.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. announced the issuance of 1,016 common shares following the exercise of share options by eligible employees. These shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges, and an application for listing on the London Stock Exchange is underway. As of July 31, 2025, the company’s total issued share capital consists of 453,955,318 common shares, each carrying one voting right. This update is significant for shareholders as it impacts their voting rights calculations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates in the precious metals industry, primarily focusing on the acquisition, development, and sale of gold and silver. The company is listed on major stock exchanges including the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange, and London Stock Exchange, indicating a broad market focus.

