WH Smith PLC Announces Change in Voting Rights by BlackRock

WH Smith ( (GB:SMWH) ) has provided an announcement.

WH Smith PLC has announced a change in its voting rights structure following an acquisition or disposal by BlackRock, Inc. The notification indicates that BlackRock’s total voting rights in WH Smith have decreased from 8.68% to 8.39%, reflecting a slight reduction in their stake. This adjustment in voting rights could impact the company’s shareholder dynamics and influence future decision-making processes.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SMWH) stock is a Buy with a £1500.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, GB:SMWH is a Neutral.

The overall score reflects strong financial performance and positive corporate events, offset by technical analysis indicating weak momentum and a high P/E ratio suggesting overvaluation.

More about WH Smith

WH Smith PLC is a UK-based company operating in the retail industry, primarily offering a range of products including books, stationery, magazines, and convenience products. The company has a significant presence in travel locations such as airports and railway stations, focusing on serving customers on the move.

Average Trading Volume: 333,081

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.26B

