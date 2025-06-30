WH Smith Continues Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

WH Smith ( (GB:SMWH) ) has issued an announcement.

WH Smith PLC announced the purchase of 42,836 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, which was initially announced in September 2024. The company plans to cancel these shares, contributing to a total of 4,463,789 shares repurchased under the program. This move is part of WH Smith’s strategy to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SMWH is a Outperform.

WH Smith’s strong financial performance and strategic initiatives, such as the share buyback program and focus on travel retail, are major positives. Technical indicators support a bullish outlook, though high leverage and valuation concerns slightly temper the overall assessment. The dividend yield adds to the stock’s attractiveness.

More about WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on selling books, stationery, and other convenience products. The company has a significant presence in travel locations such as airports and railway stations, catering to travelers and commuters.

Average Trading Volume: 356,488

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.41B

