WH Smith Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

An announcement from WH Smith ( (GB:SMWH) ) is now available.

WH Smith PLC has announced the purchase of 24,529 of its own ordinary shares as part of a buyback program that was initiated in September 2024. The company intends to cancel these shares, impacting the total number of shares and voting rights. This move is part of a broader effort to manage capital efficiently and potentially increase shareholder value.

WH Smith PLC is a UK-based retail company primarily involved in the sale of books, stationery, magazines, and newspapers. It operates across various markets, including travel locations like airports and train stations, as well as high street locations.

YTD Price Performance: 4.85%

Average Trading Volume: 241,644

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.56B

