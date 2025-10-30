WF Holding Limited Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge Following CFO Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

WF Holding Limited ( (WFF) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 1, 2025, WF Holding Limited announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Charis Phei Yen Ho, which was not due to any disagreements with the company. Additionally, the company received a notification from Nasdaq on October 28, 2025, regarding non-compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement. This notification does not immediately affect the company’s Nasdaq listing, and WF Holding has until April 27, 2026, to regain compliance, with potential for an additional compliance period if necessary. The company is considering options to address the deficiency.

WF Holding Limited, based in Malaysia, is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer specializing in fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) products such as tanks, pipes, and ducts. With over 30 years of experience, the company provides high-quality, durable products and related services including consultation, delivery, installation, repair, and maintenance, catering to the needs of industrial infrastructure.

