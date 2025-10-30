Westwood Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Westwood Holdings Group reported strong third quarter 2025 results, with revenues of $24.3 million, up from $23.1 million in the previous quarter, and net income of $3.7 million, significantly higher than the $1.0 million in the second quarter. The firm also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on January 2, 2026. The company’s diversified platform showed strength, with several investment strategies outperforming benchmarks and the MDST ETF capturing 30% of September’s midstream ETF flows. The partnership with WEBs launched eleven new sector ETFs, enhancing Westwood’s market positioning. The firm held $39.2 million in cash and liquid investments, with no debt, and assets under management and advisement totaled $18.3 billion.

The most recent analyst rating on (WHG) stock is a Hold with a $18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Westwood Holdings Group stock, see the WHG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WHG is a Neutral.

Westwood Holdings Group’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, including strategic milestones and resilience in a volatile market. However, technical indicators suggest potential short-term weakness, and the high P/E ratio raises valuation concerns.

Westwood Holdings Group is a boutique asset management firm offering actively-managed and outcome-oriented investment strategies, along with trust and wealth services, to institutional, intermediary, and private wealth clients. The company is known for its client-first approach, delivering bespoke investment strategies and exceptional client service, with a focus on integrity, reliability, and adaptability.

