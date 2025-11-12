Westport Fuel Systems Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Westport Fuel Systems (US) ( (WPRT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Westport Fuel Systems (US) presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., based in Vancouver, Canada, is a technology and innovation company specializing in alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, focusing on cleaner energy solutions like natural gas and hydrogen. In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, Westport reported a strategic shift with the divestiture of its Light-Duty segment, resulting in a revenue decline to $1.6 million from $4.9 million in the previous year. However, the company achieved a significant improvement in gross margin, rising to 31% from 14% year-over-year, driven by higher-margin engineering services and cost management efforts.

Key financial highlights include a net loss from continuing operations of $10.4 million, compared to $6.0 million in the same quarter last year, primarily due to increased operating expenditures and foreign exchange impacts. Adjusted EBITDA was reported at negative $5.9 million, reflecting the effects of the Light-Duty segment divestiture. Despite these challenges, Westport ended the quarter with a strengthened balance sheet, holding $33.1 million in cash and reducing its debt to less than $4 million.

The company’s Cespira joint venture showed promising growth, with increased deliveries and aftermarket sales as supply chain constraints eased. This progress supports Westport’s strategy to accelerate the adoption of its High Pressure Direct Injection (HPDI) systems in key markets. The company emphasizes its commitment to innovation and operational efficiency, positioning itself to engage with OEM and fleet partners seeking lower-carbon solutions.

Looking ahead, Westport’s management remains optimistic about the company’s direction, focusing on building a leaner, more resilient organization. The company aims to deliver lasting value for its stakeholders by investing in innovation and strategic opportunities aligned with its core strategy.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue