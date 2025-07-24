Westpac Updates on Ongoing Securities Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Westpac Banking ( (AU:WBC) ).

Westpac Banking Corporation announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, detailing the total number of ordinary fully paid securities bought back to date. As of the latest update, the bank has repurchased 88,349,138 securities prior to the previous day, with an additional 93,637 securities bought back on the most recent day. This buy-back initiative is part of Westpac’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

Westpac Banking Corporation is a major financial services provider in the banking industry, offering a range of products and services including personal, business, and institutional banking. It is one of the largest banks in Australia, focusing on providing comprehensive financial solutions to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 5,198,486

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$113.2B

