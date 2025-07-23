Westpac Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Westpac Banking ( (AU:WBC) ) is now available.

Westpac Banking Corporation has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, reporting a total of 88,228,940 securities bought back before the previous day and an additional 120,198 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Westpac’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, reflecting the bank’s commitment to optimizing its financial operations and market positioning.

More about Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation is a prominent financial services provider in the banking industry, offering a range of products and services including personal, business, and institutional banking. It is one of the major banks in Australia, focusing on providing comprehensive financial solutions to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 5,189,462

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$111.6B

