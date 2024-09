Westpac Banking (AU:WBC) has released an update.

Westpac Banking Corporation has announced a fully franked dividend distribution of AUD 1.3662 per Westpac Capital Notes 7, with a distribution rate of 5.4798% per annum. The key dates for investors are the ex-date on December 12, 2024, the record date on December 13, 2024, and the payment date on December 23, 2024.

