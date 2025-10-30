Westlake Corporation Reports Q3 2025 Financial Loss

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Westlake Corporation ( (WLK) ) has issued an update.

Westlake Corporation reported its third quarter 2025 financial results, revealing a net loss of $782 million due to a significant non-cash impairment charge related to its North American chlorovinyls business. The company’s EBITDA, excluding identified items, decreased compared to both the previous quarter and the same quarter in 2024, primarily due to lower sales prices and volumes in its Performance and Essential Materials segment, as well as administrative and restructuring expenses in its Housing and Infrastructure Products segment.

The most recent analyst rating on (WLK) stock is a Buy with a $93.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on WLK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WLK is a Neutral.

Westlake Corporation’s overall stock score reflects significant financial and operational challenges, with declining revenues and profitability pressures being the most impactful factors. Technical analysis suggests bearish momentum, and valuation metrics are unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio. While the earnings call provided some positive strategic insights, execution risks and segment-specific challenges remain.

More about Westlake Corporation

Westlake Corporation operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production of essential materials and housing and infrastructure products. The company is known for its chlorovinyls and other performance materials, serving various industrial and manufacturing sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,163,017

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.42B

