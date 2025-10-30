Westlake Chemical PRN Renews Key Agreements for Stability

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Westlake Chemical PRN ( (WLKP) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 28, 2025, Westlake Chemical OpCo LP and Westlake Corporation renewed their Ethylene Sales Agreement and Feedstock Supply Agreement through December 31, 2027, ensuring stable and predictable cash flows for the Partnership. The renewal aligns with the Services and Secondment Agreement and includes amendments to the Omnibus Agreement, which addresses procedural requirements for Westlake’s indemnification obligations. The Partnership reported a decrease in third quarter 2025 net income and cash flows compared to 2024, primarily due to higher maintenance capital expenditures, but maintained a stable cash flow structure through its Ethylene Sales Agreement with Westlake.

The most recent analyst rating on (WLKP) stock is a Hold with a $21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Westlake Chemical PRN stock, see the WLKP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WLKP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WLKP is a Neutral.

Westlake Chemical PRN’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and attractive valuation, particularly the high dividend yield. However, bearish technical indicators and challenges highlighted in the earnings call, such as decreased distributable cash flow and macroeconomic headwinds, weigh down the score. The company remains financially sound, but improvements in growth metrics and market sentiment are needed to enhance its stock performance.

More about Westlake Chemical PRN

Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Corporation to operate, acquire, and develop ethylene production facilities and other qualified assets. Headquartered in Houston, the Partnership owns a 22.8% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP, which operates three ethylene production facilities in Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana, along with an ethylene pipeline.

Average Trading Volume: 49,486

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $667.8M

