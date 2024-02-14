Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Unveils Financial Outlook

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) has released an update.

The Company has released a press release offering a glimpse into its earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2024, which promises to be a vital piece of information for investors tracking its financial trajectory. Additionally, the Company has shared a presentation on its Q4 2023 performance, both of which are crucial but will not be considered official filings under the Securities Exchange Act. These insights could be instrumental in shaping investment strategies for those following the Company’s market journey.

