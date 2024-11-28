Westgold Resources Sees Director Change, Impact on Shares

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.

Westgold Resources Limited announces the resignation of Director Leigh Junk, effective November 28, 2024. Mr. Junk held no registered securities but was associated with 3,197,784 shares through Jolee Corporation Pty Ltd. This change in leadership might influence investor sentiment regarding the company’s future strategies.

