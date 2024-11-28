Westgold Resources Sees Change in Substantial Holders

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.

Westgold Resources has announced that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of November 26, 2024. This change reflects a shift in the voting securities held by the financial entity, which could signal a strategic realignment or portfolio adjustment. Investors may want to monitor how this development affects Westgold’s stock performance and market dynamics.

