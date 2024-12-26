Westgold Resources Sees Boost in Substantial Holdings

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.

Westgold Resources has announced a significant increase in its substantial holdings, with State Street Bank and Trust Company and its subsidiaries gaining notable voting power. This development could mark a pivotal moment for the company’s stock, potentially impacting its market dynamics and investor interest.

