Westgold Resources Sees Boost in Substantial Holdings

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.
Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Westgold Resources has announced a significant increase in its substantial holdings, with State Street Bank and Trust Company and its subsidiaries gaining notable voting power. This development could mark a pivotal moment for the company’s stock, potentially impacting its market dynamics and investor interest.
For further insights into AU:WGX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.