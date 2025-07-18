Westgold Resources Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Westgold Resources ( (AU:WGX) ) has provided an update.

Westgold Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 429,271 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective from July 16, 2025. This move follows the exercise of options or conversion of other convertible securities, potentially enhancing the company’s market liquidity and investor appeal.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WGX) stock is a Buy with a A$3.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Westgold Resources stock, see the AU:WGX Stock Forecast page.

More about Westgold Resources

Westgold Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and production of gold. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code WGX.

Average Trading Volume: 5,483,914

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.63B

