Westgold Resources Announces Cessation of Performance Rights

An announcement from Westgold Resources ( (AU:WGX) ) is now available.

Westgold Resources Limited announced the cessation of 295,566 performance rights due to the lapse of conditional rights, as the conditions were not met or became incapable of being satisfied. This development may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for stakeholders regarding the company’s performance targets and incentives.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WGX) stock is a Buy with a A$3.20 price target.

More about Westgold Resources

Westgold Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration and production of gold. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code WGX.

Average Trading Volume: 5,483,914

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.63B



