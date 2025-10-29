Westgate Energy Announces Equity Incentive Awards to Drive Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Target Capital ( (TSE:WGT) ) has issued an update.

Westgate Energy Inc. announced the approval of equity incentive awards, including stock options, restricted share units, and deferred share units, as part of its Amended and Restated Omnibus Equity Compensation Plan. This initiative aims to attract, retain, and motivate talent while aligning the interests of eligible individuals with shareholders, promoting long-term growth and success for the company.

More about Target Capital

Westgate Energy Inc. is focused on the emerging Mannville Stack fairway located in North-East Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan. The company specializes in medium and heavy oil extraction using innovative horizontal drilling techniques, which have resulted in strong oil well economics across Western Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 122,987

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$16.72M

For an in-depth examination of WGT stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue