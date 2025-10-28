Western Yilgarn NL Announces Digital AGM Notice and Voting Procedures

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Pacific Bauxite Limited ( (AU:WYX) ) is now available.

Western Yilgarn NL (ASX: WYX) has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, at its West Perth location. The company will not be sending physical copies of the AGM notice and explanatory memorandum, opting instead for digital distribution via its website and email. Shareholders are encouraged to vote online or by proxy, with all resolutions at the AGM to be decided by a poll.

More about Pacific Bauxite Limited

Average Trading Volume: 356,531

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$11.01M

