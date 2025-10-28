Western Yilgarn NL Announces Annual General Meeting for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pacific Bauxite Limited ( (AU:WYX) ) has provided an announcement.

Western Yilgarn NL has announced its annual general meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2025, in West Perth, Western Australia. The meeting will address various agenda items, including the consideration of financial statements and reports for the year ended June 30, 2025, and the adoption of the remuneration report. Shareholders are encouraged to participate as their votes are significant, although the resolution on the remuneration report is non-binding.

