Western Yilgarn Expands Gold Exploration

Western Yilgarn NL announced the grant of the ‘Boodanoo Northeast’ tenement E59/2881, which features a promising 2km long gold target identified by the company’s team. The target area, enriched with gold and located near a known nugget field, will undergo geochemical and mapping processes to further delineate its potential. Additionally, the Boodanoo Project will explore wider prospects, including a significant Lithium Caesium Tantalum (LCT) target, as part of the company’s broader resource exploration efforts.

