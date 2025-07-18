Western Gold Resources Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Western Gold Resources Ltd. ( (AU:WGR) ) just unveiled an update.

Western Gold Resources Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, Gary Lyons. The change involves the acquisition of 5,000,000 Performance Rights, which were approved by shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting on June 27, 2025. This acquisition reflects a strategic move by the company to align the interests of its leadership with its long-term goals, potentially impacting its operational strategies and stakeholder relations.

More about Western Gold Resources Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 540,100

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$19.55M

