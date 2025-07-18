Western Gold Resources Announces Director’s Acquisition of Performance Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Western Gold Resources Ltd. ( (AU:WGR) ) has shared an announcement.

Western Gold Resources Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest, with Director Ryan Mount acquiring 4,000,000 performance rights set to expire on June 27, 2030. This acquisition was approved by shareholders during an Extraordinary General Meeting, potentially impacting the company’s governance and aligning management incentives with shareholder interests.

More about Western Gold Resources Ltd.

Western Gold Resources Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources.

Average Trading Volume: 540,100

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$19.55M

