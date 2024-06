Western Forest Prod (TSE:WEF) has released an update.

Western Forest Products Inc. is set to release its Q2 2024 financial and operating results on July 31, 2024, with an analyst conference call to follow on August 1. The call will feature key executives, including the CEO and CFO, who will discuss the results and answer questions. Replay of the call will be available until September 1, 2024.

