Western Exploration Launches 2025 Drill Program at Aura Project

Western Exploration Inc ( (TSE:WEX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Western Exploration Inc. has mobilized crews and equipment for its 2025 drill program at the Wood Gulch target within its Aura Project in Nevada. This initiative marks a significant step in exploring historically high-grade areas with little modern exploration, focusing on extensions of historic gold-silver mineralization. The fully funded 4,000-meter diamond drill program aims to unlock new mineralization potential, enhancing the company’s positioning in the precious metals industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:WEX) stock is a Buy with a C$2.67 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Western Exploration Inc stock, see the TSE:WEX Stock Forecast page.

More about Western Exploration Inc

Western Exploration Inc. is a U.S.-focused precious metals company advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Aura Project in Nevada’s Mountain City District. The project includes three gold-silver deposits: Doby George, Gravel Creek, and Wood Gulch, each with strong potential for resource expansion and future development. The company aims to become North America’s premiere gold and silver development company.

Average Trading Volume: 83,698

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$35.23M

