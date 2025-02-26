West Point Gold Resumes Drilling at Gold Chain Project and Appoints New Director

Gold79 Mines ( (TSE:WPG) ) has issued an announcement.

West Point Gold has resumed its drilling operations at the Gold Chain Project in Arizona, aiming to gather data for a maiden resource at the Tyro Main Zone. This phase involves at least 3,000 meters of reverse circulation drilling, focusing on reducing the spacing between existing holes and testing specific zones that have shown promising gold concentrations. The appointment of Conrad Nest as a new independent director is also announced, potentially strengthening the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

YTD Price Performance: 32.35%

Average Trading Volume: 129,497

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$29.64M

