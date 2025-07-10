West Point Gold Reports Promising Metallurgical Results and Project Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Gold79 Mines ( (TSE:WPG) ) has issued an update.

West Point Gold Corp. announced positive preliminary metallurgical results from its Gold Chain Project in Arizona, with gold recoveries reaching up to 86% from the Tyro target. The company plans to conduct further testing, including a small-scale bulk sampling program, to optimize recovery processes. Additionally, West Point Gold has decided not to continue with its Jefferson North Project in Nevada, which required significant property payments over the next two years.

Spark’s Take on TSE:WPG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:WPG is a Neutral.

Gold79 Mines faces severe financial challenges with negative revenue and cash flow, which heavily impacts its stock score. While the technical indicators show some short-term positive momentum, the company’s poor valuation metrics and financial health weigh down its overall attractiveness. However, promising drill results offer a glimmer of hope for future growth, slightly mitigating the negative aspects.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:WPG stock, click here.

More about Gold79 Mines

West Point Gold Corp. is a mining company focused on gold exploration and development projects. The company operates primarily in Arizona and Nevada, with key projects including the Gold Chain Project and the Jefferson North Project.

Average Trading Volume: 252,319

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$32.92M

For an in-depth examination of WPG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue