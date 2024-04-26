West Cobar Metals Advances Salazar Project

West Cobar Metals Ltd. (AU:WC1) has released an update.

West Cobar Metals Ltd. is propelling its Salazar Critical Minerals Project in Western Australia forward, with a focus on developing extraction processes for rare earth elements, titanium dioxide, scandium, and alumina. The company has reported substantial mineral resource estimates and is planning to expand resources and explore further scandium mineralization with a new drilling program set to start in the second quarter of 2024. These efforts underscore West Cobar’s commitment to enhancing the value of its flagship project through strategic exploration and development.

