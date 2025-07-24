West Coast Silver Updates Assay Results, Reveals Promising Mineralization at Elizabeth Hill

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Errawarra Resources Ltd. ( (AU:WCE) ) has shared an update.

West Coast Silver Limited announced updates to its recent ASX announcement regarding significant assay results from its Elizabeth Hill Silver Project. The company has corrected and aligned assay units and values, updated highlight results, and clarified data presentation. The reconnaissance rock chip and float sampling program revealed significant silver, copper, and gold mineralization, indicating potential for additional source areas near the historic Elizabeth Hill high-grade silver mine. These findings suggest a promising expansion of mineralization, with follow-up works already underway, including trenching and additional sampling.

West Coast Silver Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the exploration and development of silver resources. The company is engaged in mineral exploration activities, particularly in the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project located in Western Australia, with an emphasis on expanding its silver, copper, and gold mineralization footprint.

