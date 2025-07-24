West Bancorporation Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

West Bancorporation ( (WTBA) ) has provided an announcement.

West Bancorporation, Inc. announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $8.0 million, an increase from both the previous quarter and the same quarter in 2024. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable in August 2025. The company highlighted improvements in net interest income, net interest margin, and efficiency ratio, with no loans on nonaccrual status and no loans past due over 90 days. Despite a decrease in loan balances due to asset sales and refinancing, deposits increased significantly, driven by a local municipal customer’s bond proceeds. The company remains focused on maintaining strong credit quality and exploring growth opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (WTBA) stock is a Hold with a $23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on West Bancorporation stock, see the WTBA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WTBA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WTBA is a Outperform.

West Bancorporation’s stock score is driven by strong financial performance and attractive valuation metrics. While technical analysis shows some cautionary signals, the company’s earnings call and corporate events indicate robust strategic management and financial health. The stock offers a solid investment opportunity within the regional banking sector, with potential risks from market uncertainties and asset volatility.

To see Spark’s full report on WTBA stock, click here.

More about West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc., headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, is the parent company of West Bank. Established in 1893, the company operates in the banking industry, providing a range of financial services to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 30,541

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $327.8M

See more data about WTBA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue