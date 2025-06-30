Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Updates Final Dividend for 2024

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co ( (HK:2120) ) is now available.

Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co., Ltd. has announced an update to its final cash dividend for the year ending December 31, 2024. The dividend, set at RMB 3 per 10 shares, will be paid in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.09582. The payment date is scheduled for July 28, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may impact its financial standing and investor relations, particularly in light of the withholding tax implications for non-resident shareholders.

More about Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co

Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co., Ltd. operates in the healthcare industry, primarily focusing on providing mental health services. The company is known for its comprehensive range of psychiatric services and is a prominent player in the mental health sector in China.

Average Trading Volume: 56,059

Current Market Cap: HK$670.3M

See more data about 2120 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue